REAL ESTATE

Legendary heart surgeon Denton Cooley's Cool Acres is up for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Cool Acres, the Brazos River retreat owned by the late heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley, is now up for sale.

ORCHARD, Texas (KTRK) --
The Brazos River retreat owned by the late heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley, is now up for sale.

The property, now known as Cool Acres, was purchased in 1958 as a vacation home for the Cooley family.

There are five homes on the property and a pond named "Lake Louise" after the surgeon's wife.

In addition to being a vacation home, the ranch served as the site of the annual St. Luke's Family Picnic for many years.

Starting in 1960, Dr. Cooley invited St. Luke's Episcopal's doctors, surgeons, nurses, residents and their families to Cool Acres.

"It was always a funny cast of characters, but there would be volleyball games, softball games, barbecue and fireworks - just an afternoon of everybody relaxing, drinking beer and Cokes and just having fun," daughter Susan Cooley told TMC News. "Dad always thought that people who worked together ought to know each other personally and play together."

Cooley, the founder of the Texas Heart Institute, died in 2016.

The large 406-acre compound can be yours for $7.3 million.
Related Topics:
realestatedoctorsreal estateluxury homesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in the Heights, right now?
Renting in Spring Branch East: What will $1,000 get you?
What does $1,700 rent you in Houston, today?
Renting in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?
What does $1,000 rent you in Westchase, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
Show More
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
It's National Sock Day! How to celebrate and honor Pres. Bush
More News