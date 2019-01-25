REAL ESTATE

$238M Manhattan penthouse purchase breaks US housing record

EMBED </>More Videos

$238M NYC penthouse becomes most expensive home in US

NEW YORK --
A billionaire hedge fund founder has purchased a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.

Griffin is no stranger to multi-million dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.

WIN A HOUSE: Contest to win lakefront home requires letter of 350 words maximum
EMBED More News Videos

What would you do to be the recipient of a beautiful lakefront home?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomeu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
Officials unveil plans for city's new Boardwalk District
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
UT head coach Tom Herman's old Bellaire home up for sale
Houston's iconic Magic Island is returning
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?
What will $1,800 rent you in Houston, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Memorial, explored
Renting in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
New video shows moments before woman shot outside her home
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Chris Paul set to return to Rockets lineup vs. Orlando
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Pizza order leads to arrest of man who allegedly stole IDs
Show More
Didn't get a voucher for Astros FanFest? There's still a chance
Blood, screams, arrest: First date turned into a nightmare
Overturned cement truck blocks North Freeway ramp
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
More News