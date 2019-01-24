What would you do to be the recipient of a beautiful lakefront home?The contest "Write a Letter, Win a House" on Facebook may be the key for one lucky person to win their very own place of residence.The requirement: Write a letter expressing why moving to this Canadian lakefront dream home would change your life. The letter has to be a maximum of 350 words.Contest participants are asked to enclose enclose just $25 CAD, the equivalent of about $19 U.S. dollars, money order or bank draft with your letter and mail to the address given. Participants can also send an e-letter or e-transfer.The most compelling stories are supposed to be grouped into a semifinalist list and, with contestant consent, will be posted on social media to be voted on by the public to determine the finalists.The page says 500 finalists will be selected and their letters will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, who will determine the winner and announce the new home owner.The contest ends on April 5, 2019. For more information on how you can enter, click on the "Write a Letter, Win a House" Facebook page.