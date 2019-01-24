SOCIETY

WIN A HOUSE: Contest to win lakefront home requires letter of 350 words maximum

EMBED </>More Videos

What would you do to be the recipient of a beautiful lakefront home?

What would you do to be the recipient of a beautiful lakefront home?

The contest "Write a Letter, Win a House" on Facebook may be the key for one lucky person to win their very own place of residence.

The requirement: Write a letter expressing why moving to this Canadian lakefront dream home would change your life. The letter has to be a maximum of 350 words.

Contest participants are asked to enclose enclose just $25 CAD, the equivalent of about $19 U.S. dollars, money order or bank draft with your letter and mail to the address given. Participants can also send an e-letter or e-transfer.

The most compelling stories are supposed to be grouped into a semifinalist list and, with contestant consent, will be posted on social media to be voted on by the public to determine the finalists.

The page says 500 finalists will be selected and their letters will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges, who will determine the winner and announce the new home owner.

The contest ends on April 5, 2019. For more information on how you can enter, click on the "Write a Letter, Win a House" Facebook page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycontestshousingcanadau.s. & worldtrending
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NASA-area businesses feel impact of government shutdown
Disneyland making park changes to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Houston artist honors Mattress Mack
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
More Society
Top Stories
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Man charged in Grand Pkwy wrong-way crash that killed 2
James Harden officially gets NBA All-Star starting nod
Mom wants complex held accountable after son with autism drowns
Houston woman was 'upset' before disappearing: police
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Show More
Houston artist honors Mattress Mack
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
NASA-area businesses feel impact of government shutdown
Chuck Norris wants lookalikes for his 5K run
Caught on doorbell cam: Would-be burglar scared off by dogs
More News