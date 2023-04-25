Artist unveils 'Ready 2 Reign' theme song celebrating World Series champs' golden era

ABC13 Associate Producer Priscilla Riojas shows us how one musician put how the team and the city are feeling into a song.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may be early, but there's a lot of hope already riding on the Astros' new season.

Fans are still enjoying being the reigning World Series champions, and now there's a theme song for the 2023 season.

Artist Mark Drew, who was behind the viral song "Astros State of Mind" that poked fun at the Yankees' "We want Houston" chant and became the anthem for the 2022 postseason run, is back this time with a song for the Astros' golden era called, "Ready 2 Reign."

"It's a fan speaking for all the fans, and I take pride and responsibility in that," said Drew.

The song even makes a nod to Astros moments of the past.

It also has a few phrases and faces that life-long Astros' fans will recognize, like Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell as well as Milo Hamilton's famous "Holy Toledo" line.

"I wanted to speak to Astros fans of all ages," said Drew.

Drew's recent ride with the Astros even got him the chance to perform in the World Series Parade in November.

He filmed the music video for "Ready 2 Reign" during Opening Day at the end of March.

"I tried to really describe the pride and passion that we have here in Houston for this Astros team," said Drew.

You can find "Ready 2 Reign" wherever you listen to music and can watch the video now on YouTube.

