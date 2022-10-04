Friendswood's R'Bonney Gabriel, who held title of Miss Texas, takes home crown at 2022 Miss USA

It's the first time since 2008 that a contestant from Texas has won the title Miss USA.

Yes, queen! R'Bonney Gabriel made history when she became the first Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA. Now her reign continues.

RENO, Nevada (KTRK) -- R'Bonney Gabriel, a 28-year-old model and fashion designer from Friendswood, continues her history-making reign, earning the title of Miss USA at the pageant in Reno, Nevada, on Monday night.

A video posted to the Miss USA Instagram page shows last year's winner, Kentucky's Elle Smith, literally calling up Gabriel as she takes over the crown.

Gabriel, 28, is no stranger to the spotlight.

On July 2, she became the first Asian American and Filipina American woman to win Miss Texas USA - an honor she told ABC13's Rosie Nguyen she wears proudly.

"I feel like I have a very big responsibility to not only share my culture as a Filipina and a Texan, but I really want to show people the importance of embracing who you are," Gabriel said.

But so far, Gabriel has done so effortlessly, juggling careers as both a model and fashion designer.

Locally, she works with the nonprofit Magpies and Peacocks, a design house in Houston that upcycles materials that would otherwise be thrown away and focuses on sustainability.

"We are beyond proud that our very own R'Bonney Nola just won Miss USA 2022! One of the sweetest, kindest and most giving people we know, this gorgeous young lady is so deserving of this crown and we are beyond proud to have her as a part of our sustainable fashion tribe," the nonprofit wrote on Instagram.

Gabriel uses her skills to teach sewing to women in underserved communities as well as survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

And pay close attention to her outfits, too, as it's likely Gabriel created it.

She shared that she made her Miss USA interview outfit as a tribute to her parents.

"I designed this to pay tribute to my parents. My mom is from Beaumont, TX, and my father is from the Philippines. They got married in Manila, Philippines. I hand-painted the same flower design from my mother's wedding dress onto my sleeves and tied in a traditional Maria Clara Filipina collar shape. I have immense gratitude for the opportunities my parents provided me and wanted to express my love to them through this," she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

The last time a contestant from Texas won Miss USA was 2008. Next, Gabriel will represent the USA at Miss Universe.

However, she's not the only Texan to keep an eye on.

Also over the summer, Averie Bishop, who is now based in Dallas, became the first Asian American woman to win the title of Miss Texas America.

Bishop will next compete in Miss America on Dec. 15.

