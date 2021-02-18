Good Samaritan inspired by mother's death to help families with broken pipes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Raymond Garcia doesn't have power at his home, so he is spending his time helping others.He is going home to home to fix their broken pipes, shut off their water, and help in any other way he can.Garcia lost his mom to COVID-19 last week and was so inspired by the kindness others showed him, he wanted to do something to pay it forward.He was supposed to bury her on Wednesday, but instead spent the day helping people get through the extreme cold at their homes.Garcia is helping people for free and not asking for anything in return. If people do want to give him money, he is donating it to his partner helping him with the repairs.Garcia said, "My mom always taught me if you help and give to people, God will always bless you. And you know what, I've been blessed."