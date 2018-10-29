Rapper Tekashi69 linked to shooting investigation in New York

MANHATTAN, New York --
Police say they've made two arrests in a shooting involving a rapper's entourage in front of a Manhattan restaurant.

The NYPD said on Saturday that Zachary Bunce, of Wyandanch, New York and Faheem Walter, of Manhattan were each charged with gang assault.

The shooting happened Friday night as rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine, and a group including Bunce and Walter were trying to enter Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side.

Tekashi69 was celebrating after he was set free on a sentence of probation.

Police said after they were turned away, the suspects returned and hit an armed private security guard with a chair. They said the guard shot Walter, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says his client wasn't present during the shooting.

Tekashi69 was sentenced to four years probation earlier Friday on charges stemming from a previous guilty plea for using a child in a sexual performance. He was arrested in 2015 after he posted video on social media showing him with a nude 13-year-old girl at a party.
