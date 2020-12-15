Society

Rapper Paul Wall spreads holiday cheer in style

By Brett Birkinbine
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston hip hop icon is spreading some holiday cheer this year in a slab sleigh.

Rapper Paul Wall, or rather Slab Santa, dressed up as the jolly old man Monday as he passed out gift boxes at small businesses in Houston.

Instead of traveling in a traditional sleigh, he made his grand entrances in a red slab car. Because of COVID-19, Wall was also seen sporting a blue mask with his Santa suit.

The stores will be handing out those special gift boxes to their customers.

Wall said he wanted to give people a reason to smile during the pandemic.

"My mom always taught me when you're trying to lose weight, maybe you chew gum to trick your brain into thinking you're full," he said. "It's similar with a smile. If you're going through something, but if you put a smile on your face, you can trick your brain and get those happy hormones going through your body. Smiles are contagious."

Wall said his dream growing up was to be a professional rapper, give back to his community and be a role model for kids. He said his visit to small businesses is another incentive to shop local this holiday season.

