HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As you plan your Christmas shopping strategy this year, you may want to plan to shop local.
It's estimated that nearly 60% of retail business closures due to COVID-19 are now permanent, according to data from Yelp. So, small businesses will need your support now more than ever.
League City is supporting businesses in our area with a shopping campaign to increase traffic to local retailers affected by COVID-19. The initiative includes a gift guide featuring 23 locally owned stores and coupons.
Target and Walmart aren't the only ones offering Black Friday discounts. Local businesses like Bering's is also offering savings, and will even wrap and deliver your gifts.
You can support two Texas-based businesses with a partnership between Favor delivery service and Kendra Scott. Favor runners will deliver jewelry on the same day to homes that are located no more than seven miles away from a Kendra Scott store in Texas. Customers will just need to place an order through the Favor app, which is 100% contactless, and Favor will deliver your order for a $6 delivery fee.
Also, don't forget about Etsy. Shoppers can search for Houston area vendors and help keep the money locally.
If you have a favorite local store or boutique, don't forget to call and see if you can place a credit card over the phone and pick up the items curbside, if you have concerns about going inside store during the pandemic.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
How to support small businesses in Houston this holiday season
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More