Rapper Young Dolph claims $500K in jewelry, cash stolen while he ate at Cracker Barrel

EMBED <>More Videos

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was eating at a Cracker Barrel in Georgia when he said that someone broke into his custom camouflage Mercedes-Benz SUV in the parking lot.

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Georgia -- Rapper Young Dolph told police that he was having lunch at noon Wednesday at Cracker Barrel when thieves stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry and cash from his custom car.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, and another man were eating when employees told him that someone had broken into his custom camouflage Mercedes-Benz SUV in the parking lot, according to Fairburn police.

Police had questions about what happened.

"It was unusual in a number of ways," Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo told WSB-TV. "No. 1, we see the suspects in the video. They come to this vehicle three separate times."

Bazydlo showed Petersen the surveillance video taken from the QuickTrip next door. Investigators said the first time the thieves approached the truck, they may have entered the SUV without breaking into it.

The video showed the suspects drive off and return two more times. It was the third time that they broke in through the window.

"The officer's report indicates it appeared the suspect made entry into the passenger side of the vehicle," Bazydlo said.

That's what Thornton told police. The rapper said his driver's side window was damaged and that the following items were stolen:



  • Diamond chain valued at approximately $27,000

  • Another chain valued at approximately $57,000

  • Richard Mille watch valued at approximately $230,000

  • Patek Philippe watch valued at approximately $85,000

  • Cartier sunglasses valued at $24,000

  • Cartier sunglasses valued at $700

  • Glock firearm

  • Pirelli backpack valued at approximately $300

  • Apple Macbook valued at $3,000

  • Apple Ipad valued at $500

  • Apple Airpods valued at $200

  • Thornton said it would cost about $700 to replace his window.




    • Bazydlo said investigators are puzzled by what happened after Young Dolph first got out of his truck. They say the taillights flashed off and on, and in the next couple of minutes, they flashed two more times.

    "That's interesting to us in terms of what was happening with the vehicle," Bazydlo said. "Was it being locked? Unintentionally unlocked? We don't know."

    Young Dolph posted on Instagram this week that he would be giving away one of his other customized cars to a fan who makes the best video for a contest involving his music.

    The Memphis-born rapper has worked with Atlanta artists, including Migos, Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty.

    Petersen reached out to Thornton, but got no response.

    SEE ALSO: Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from coffee shop on Duke campus
    Report a Typo
    Related topics:
    georgiatennesseetheftrapperjewelry theftus worldjewelry
    TOP STORIES
    Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
    4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
    Suspect charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run
    Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
    Community gathers for Pct. 4 deputy's cancer benefit
    At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
    Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
    Show More
    Freeport PD host ride to raise money for honorary officer
    Digital Deal of the Day
    Sugar Land singer could be the next 'American Idol'
    Texas man arrested in connection with wife's disappearance
    Ballet soloist shoots to stardom on social media and stage
    More TOP STORIES News