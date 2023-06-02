Deputies said the gunman drove through the parking lot and fired shots at a crowd of about 100 people. They believe there could be another victim because another trail of blood was found at the scene.

Shooter opens fire on large crowd outside N. Harris Co. rap studio, injuring woman, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering after being shot outside a rap studio when someone opened fire into a crowd in north Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said someone drove through the parking lot and started firing shots at a crowd of about 100 people at 324 FM-1960 near Imperial Valley Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The crowd scattered and the suspect fled, deputies said. The woman who was shot showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, according to HCSO.

"We have a female victim who was struck, transported to the hospital by private vehicle. She's being treated right now, non-life threatening injuries," said Robert Shields with HCSO.

Deputies believe there may be a second person who was shot because they found another trail of blood at the scene. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video to try and gather more information about what happened. They described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.