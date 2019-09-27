Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency radio transmissions captured the frantic search for a suspect who gunned down a Harris County Sheriff's deputy Friday during a traffic stop.

The deputy has died after being taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition. He was shot in the 14800 block of Willancy Court near West Road.

While first responders waited for Life Flight to arrive to take the deputy to the hospital, recordings reveal the chaos as deputies called for backup.

"Be advised, an officer has been shot," an emergency dispatcher says.

"I need every resource available now! I need units to shut down West Road and Willancy Lane," a responding deputy says. "We need whatever help we can get over here."

"All units, be advised: suspect's going to be a white male, gray shirt, tan shorts, between 20 to 25, possibly to 30."

SkyEye was there when a man matching the suspect's description was taken into custody. He was handcuffed and his hands were bagged for evidence.
