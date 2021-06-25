Quitting your job: Record numbers expected to quit amid 'great resignation' following pandemic

There is a so-called 'great resignation' happening, as record numbers of people are expected to quit their jobs this summer now that that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.Summer is officially here and for many that means the beach, backyard BBQs and, for some, quitting your job.Whether you're leaving for new opportunities or just plain leaving."During the pandemic, we saw that people were sheltering in job, and really, what that means is they may have wanted to switch jobs but they were too nervous to make those changes, because they needed the stability," said LinkedIn Career Expert Catherine Fisher. "And so now, as the economy and the job market is starting to open back up, many people are really reevaluating what's important to them."For many, that means flexibility. LinkedIn reported 40% of its members said the ability to work remotely is most important to them, ahead of pay, perks and benefits.Experts said if you're looking to change fields, now is the best time with companies shifting to skills-based hiring."There were some industries that we know were incredibly hard hit, you know, hospitality, recreation; and then there were other industries that couldn't hire fast enough, think about health care, logistics, so getting the product from the warehouse to your home," Fisher said. "And so what companies had to do is, instead of looking in their narrow industry, they started looking for employees across industries, who had the skills that they needed to be successful in the job."Krystine Altamirano, 28, was an accountant but said she decided to resign after realizing that kind of work was no longer her passion. Now she wants to pursue something new."It was the best decision for me and my mental health to be honest," she said. "My main goal in life had always been being successful. And now during the pandemic, I realized that that shouldn't be my main goal, my main goal should be to be happy."As satisfying as it might seem to quit your job in a blaze of glory, experts said it's almost always in your best interest to leave the way you started-- on good terms-- business relationships are important, and you don't necessarily need to burn bridges to light your path forward.