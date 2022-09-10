Memorial City lights up in royal purple to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II

A total of 22 buildings, bridges, and garages, spanning across nearly three miles, all turned purple over the night to honor the life of the longest serving monarch in British hist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Royal purple LED lights were showcased across Memorial City Friday night in honor of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Spanning across nearly three miles from Bunker Hill just east of Beltway 8 and south of I-10, a total of 22 buildings, bridges, and garages displayed the royal purple.

The Queen, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, was the longest serving monarch in British history, leading her county for 70 years.

According to a release, the lights will stay up through Saturday.

