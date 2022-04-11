sentencing

Richmond man sentenced to 35 years in prison after he killed wife and fled with kids

Man sentenced to prison after killing wife and fled with kids

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Richmond man is sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his wife in 2019, Domestic Violence Division Chief Chad Bridges announced.

The video above is from a previous report.

On April 9, 2019, deputies began investigating a homicide at a home on Mustang Pointe after a family member called for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen inside the home, but her husband and children were nowhere to be found.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Richmond man arrested in Louisiana after he allegedly killed wife and fled with kids

Quang Do pleaded guilty in November 2021 to shooting his wife with a pistol.

After killing his wife, Do fled to Louisiana but was apprehended by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and was brought back to Texas.

The 41-year-old appeared in court on March 30 for a hearing.



Do's attorney argued that he had mental deficiencies, but a prior examination by Fort Bend Behavioral Health Services showed that Do was competent and sane.

"Quang Do murdered his wife in her sleep, leaving her two children without a mother and her family without a daughter and sister," said Bridges.

Do also claimed his mental health issues earned him a punishment consistent with a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Judge Carter disagreed and sentenced Do to 35 years in prison.

"Domestic violence often occurs behind closed doors, is painful, and sometimes deadly. We must be a voice for these victims when their abusers have silenced them. If they cannot speak, we will be heard loud and clear," said District Attorney Brian Middleton.
