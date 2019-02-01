Puppies tossed out window in bag left for dead on road in Spring

Puppies left for dead on the side of the road in Spring are getting a second chance at life.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A litter of puppies left for dead on the side of the road in Spring are getting a new start.

The Harris County Animal Shelter got a call early Thursday morning about a bag of puppies thrown out of a car window near Highway 99 off Old Mueschke Road.

Officials say all seven puppies were cold and starving.

The shelter says a cruelty report was filed. It's looking for more information from anyone who may have witnessed the animals being abandoned.

The animals are now in new homes with foster families.

If you see animal abandonment, you can file a cruelty report at (832) 927-PAWS or submit the information online to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce.
