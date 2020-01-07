Houston Astros

'Scariest moment of my life!!' Correa experiences Puerto Rico quake

As multiple earthquakes shook the island of Puerto Rico, a Houston icon was one of countless people who experienced the impacts.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa posted about his experience on his social media accounts early Tuesday.

"Scariest day! Woke up to the bed shaking! Power went out! Everybody in the house yelling!" Correa said on his Instagram account.

The baseball standout posted images of damaged homes and businesses, including the interior of a grocery store littered with items that flew off shelves during the quakes.

While Correa and wife, Daniella Rodriguez make their home in Houston, he visits his home island often. Correa was raised in Santa Isabel, a fishing village located on the southern side of the island.



In addition to a magnitude 6.4 quake, multiple other earthquakes were recorded by the USGS Tuesday, collapsing homes and causing an island-wide power outage, according to the Associated Press.

