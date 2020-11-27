black friday

Man waits in line 30 hours outside GameStop to buy a PS5 on Black Friday

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houstonian waited outside a GameStop for 30 hours to secure his purchase of a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday.

Cashmere Carter got his game console at the GameStop on Shepherd Drive after standing in line since Wednesday.

"I'm feeling amazing," Carter laughed. "I'm tired."

Several other hopeful buyers returned home and went back to bed after they realized many of the GameStop stores only had up to two game consoles in stock.

"I probably will never do this again," said Ana Large, who wanted a PS5 for her boyfriend. "It was a waste of time."

While most of the excitement was seen at the GameStop stores around the Houston area, the rush to get inside most other stores was much more anticlimactic.

There was little to no line outside Academy Sports and Outdoors in southwest Houston.

SEE RELATED STORY: No lines at stores as Black Friday shopping tradition impacted by COVID-19

"More deals for me," said one shopper.

As the day progressed and the weather got wetter, the crowds stayed small.

Even at Memorial City Mall, there were no lines.

"It's really odd," said Conrad Stoick, who went shopping at Target. "We came out here expecting a ton of people and there's literally no one in line."

SEE RELATED: Here is a list of Black Friday store hours in the Houston area

