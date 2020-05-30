Houston leaders call for peace as George Floyd protestors gather for 2nd day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6221606" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Peaceful protests for George Floyd turned disruptive in Houston

Powerful moment during protest for #GeorgeFloyd in his 3rd Ward neighborhood. Activist gets on the ground in the very position Floyd lost his life as officer kneeled on his neck. https://t.co/VxVBjbhxZv pic.twitter.com/WkDzsenJ7t — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) May 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston faith leaders are calling for justice and peace as protestors in Houston gear up for another day of marching for the death of George Floyd.On Friday evening, what started off as a peaceful protest in downtown, ended with multiple officers injured and over 100 people arrested.On Saturday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo, community faith leaders and state representatives all called for peaceful protests."Despite the arrest of MPD officer Derek Chauvin, the nation is still reeling over the death of George Floyd, and now, the insult of merely charging Chauvin with 3rd degree homicide when Mr. Floyd was essentially tortured and murdered in the street," local pastor and social activist, Bishop James Dixon II, said.The community leaders said they will discuss the ongoing issues and provide direction on how to successfully call for justice through a peaceful protest.Black Lives Matter Houston is hosting a second protest and march for George Floyd at Emancipation Park.