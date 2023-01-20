HPD looking for man accused of stealing box of Pringles and taking off in scooter in SE Houston

HPD said the victim was sitting in his car when a man opened his front passenger door, got in while pointing a gun at him, and demanded cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a suspect take off in a scooter after police say he stole a box of Pringles from a man sitting in his car outside a convenience store in southeast Houston.

Police said at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, a man was parked in front of the business in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

The victim told police that while he was sitting in his car, a man opened his front passenger door and sat down on the seat while pointing a gun at him.

The suspect demanded money from the victim, but after he told him he didn't have any, the suspect hit him in the face with the gun many times, police said.

Officials said the victim told the suspect all he had was a box of Pringles in the back of his car.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk to the trunk of the vehicle and grab the box of potato chips.

The suspect can then be seen taking off in a motorized scooter with the box in one arm.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black beanie and dark clothing.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers directly.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

