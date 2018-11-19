Principal accused of raping 12-year-old North Carolina student found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Knight was found dead Friday by hunters in Orange County.

By
GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
Police said Monday afternoon that the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student has been found dead.

Richard Omar Knight, 35, was found dead in a wooded area by deer hunters, apparently of a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Knight was the principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro.

Knight's body has been sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Family notification was made after the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Knight's identity.

Knight, of Smithfield, had been suspended from the school after the allegations were made.

A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student had been secured on Knight, and authorities had been looking for him for days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultchild sex assaultstudent safetysex crimesprincipalGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father in shock after deputies shoot and kill teen son
1 dead after big rig crashes into guardrail in NW Harris Co.
Grandma shot at bus stop during chase says she's thankful
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Closing Randalls stores can mean big holiday savings
Show More
Teens not mature enough for social media: Psychiatrist
Couple lured robbery victim with sex on dating app: Deputies
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman identified after fatal fall from cruise ship balcony
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
More News