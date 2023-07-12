Spring bridal boutique suddenly closes, leaving brides without dresses or explanation

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A bridal boutique in Spring is creating a nightmare for couples planning their dream wedding. A notice on the front door said the owner defaulted on the rental agreement. Their website said they closed the store, but customers said they were not notified.

Now, several brides are scrambling before their big day.

Despite several calls and emails, some of the bridal customers couldn't get in touch with anyone from the boutique. So, they drove to the store only to find notice of a lockout from the landlord and evidence that the wedding dresses they were waiting on may have been returned to sender.

"It was actually our first dress shop that we went to," Lesley Kott, who ordered the first dress she tried on in November from the Princess Bridal Boutique in Spring, said. "I picked out the dress on the website and tried it on. It was perfect."

She put down over $1,000 for a deposit on the dress and was told it should arrive in May, but the month came and went. She had no gown and no idea that other customers were going through the same thing.

"I would say about two weeks ago, or so, I called them, and it just rang and rang. Then, I was unable to get in contact with them. So, I was like, 'Huh? That's a little strange,'" Helen Ford said.

Concerned, both out-of-town brides traveled to the store expecting to talk with someone. They found that they and the owners were locked out.

"I spent most of that day crying," Kott said.

"At this point, I just want my money back," Ford added.

The Better Business Bureau said there may still be hope for frantic brides. Anyone impacted should collect receipts, proofs of purchase, or other pertinent documents to help prepare for a resolution request. Also, check with the bank or credit card company used. You may be able to dispute the transaction. Plus, keep in mind that if the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill the order or issue a refund.

The owner declined Eyewitness News' request for information but eventually responded to Kott's fiancé with information about dress delivery. The email came in after he threatened legal action.

"We know she is stressed. However, there is no reason that she will not receive her gown," part of the email read. "Please have her keep an eye out for the email with specific information next week."

That email was received on Saturday. Since then, they haven't heard anything else.

"Their Facebook account went missing. Their Instagram went missing. Their Pinterest went missing, and we are still waiting for the instructions, which we know at this point we are not going to get," Jason Grosshart said.

Ford still hasn't heard from the owner about her dress, but hoped she would respond to this message: "I just want you to know, this is horrible. This is the worst experience I've ever had in life. We, as women, only want to get married once. This is a big thing. This is every little girl's dream, so how would you feel stuck in the limbo of the unknown?"

