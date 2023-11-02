Former President Donald Trump comes to the Houston area on Thursday for an event at offshore drilling company, Trendsetter Engineering Incorporated.

Former President Donald Trump in Tomball area today. Here are traffic closures to know.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in the Tomball area Thursday afternoon to visit offshore drilling company Trendsetter Engineering Incorporated.

The event is at 4 p.m., but drivers in the area will want to plan ahead as traffic congestion is expected to last in that area for several hours, including during the evening commute.

So far, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has warned of traffic closures at the 249 Tomball Parkway northbound Spring Cypress exit and the southbound Jones Road exit U-Turn lane.

You may want to find an alternate outside of the feeder roads, too.

The sheriff's office said that the feeder road might also become clogged with heavy traffic as people try to get a glimpse of the former president's motorcade.

The closure itself is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

The visit comes as Trump's son, Eric, took the stand Thursday to testify in the former commander-in-chief's civil fraud case.

Trump, his eldest son, Donald Jr., Eric, and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth in order get more favorable loan terms.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing, calling the case a "sham."

You can follow the ABC News live blog of the trial here.

Trump, however, is also entangled in other criminal cases.

In Georgia, the former president is accused of trying to reverse the results of the 2020 election. Meanwhile, two federal cases focus on allegations of conspiracy to stay in power and Trump's handling of classified documents.

As for Thursday's event, it is ticketed, but no more tickets are available.

The former president is no stranger to Texas, He launched his 2024 election campaign in Waco earlier this year.

ABC News contributed to this report.