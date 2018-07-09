Pregnant woman loses baby during Houston hit-and-run crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Pregnant woman loses child during Houston hit-and-run crash (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for the man responsible for crashing into a pregnant woman's car, causing her to lose her child.

Investigators say a man driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on Fuqua when he crossed over a grassy median and crashed into the pregnant woman's vehicle.

The woman was eight months pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

After an emergency c-section, the baby passed away on Monday.

The man who caused the crash left the scene and is still on the run, police say.

"We need to find the person. There was a living person inside of her and he did wrong," said Erika Martinez, a neighbor.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man involved in the crash to call the Houston Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

Pregnant woman loses child during Houston hit-and-run crash

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhit and runbaby deathpregnant womanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News