HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are looking for the man responsible for crashing into a pregnant woman's car, causing her to lose her child.
Investigators say a man driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on Fuqua when he crossed over a grassy median and crashed into the pregnant woman's vehicle.
The woman was eight months pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
After an emergency c-section, the baby passed away on Monday.
The man who caused the crash left the scene and is still on the run, police say.
"We need to find the person. There was a living person inside of her and he did wrong," said Erika Martinez, a neighbor.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man involved in the crash to call the Houston Police Department.
