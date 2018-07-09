EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3733828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pregnant woman loses child during Houston hit-and-run crash

Authorities are looking for the man responsible for crashing into a pregnant woman's car, causing her to lose her child.Investigators say a man driving an SUV was traveling eastbound on Fuqua when he crossed over a grassy median and crashed into the pregnant woman's vehicle.The woman was eight months pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.After an emergency c-section, the baby passed away on Monday.The man who caused the crash left the scene and is still on the run, police say."We need to find the person. There was a living person inside of her and he did wrong," said Erika Martinez, a neighbor.Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man involved in the crash to call the Houston Police Department.