Consumers shouldn't use certain pregnancy, ovulation or UTI tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., the FDA warned.

FDA warns certain pregnancy, ovulation, UTI tests may not be safe or effective

Consumers shouldn't use certain tests manufactured by Universal Meditech Inc., the US Food and Drug Administration warned Friday, including those that test for pregnancy, ovulation and urinary tract infections.

"UMI has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests," the agency said. "The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI's tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective."

The California-based company has recalled undistributed tests but not those that have already been distributed to consumers.

Consumers are advised not to purchase or use the following Universal Meditech tests but rather to throw them away:

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

The tests may have been distributed under brand names such as AC &C, HealthyWiser, Home Health US and Prestige Biotech.

Anyone who has used one of these tests and still wants results should test again with a different brand and reach out to a health care provider if they have concerns about accuracy.

Consumers may report problems with devices or tests to the FDA through its MedWatch program.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.