Someone in Katy won $2 million as Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760 million

Someone in Katy won a $2 million Powerball prize after buying a ticket from the Timewise Food Store off the I-10 Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Katy may have woken up Thursday with a big smile after winning part of the massive Powerball jackpot.

Texas Lottery officials said a $2 million ticket was sold at the Timewise Food Store off the I-10 Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.

It matched five of the numbers, but not the coveted Powerball, so everyone still has a chance to win the top prize.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $760 million on Wednesday night after no one won.

The estimated cash value is $382.5 million.

Players are always encouraged to keep their tickets in case they score smaller prizes, like the mystery person in Katy.

Wednesday night's winning numbers are 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball 5.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

As for the winner of the $2 million prize in Katy, that person has six months to claim their prize, but we may not ever know who they are.

Texas law states that certain people who win lottery prizes in the amount of $1 million or more can choose to remain anonymous, though they will be required to provide identification to process their claim.