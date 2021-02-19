Power outages remain for thousand across Texas days after the storm

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ellyse Espinosa is a single mother and business owner. She's one of thousands who remained in the dark for yet another night.

"Four days straight, no power, no water," she said.

Just like everyone else, Monday morning was a fun snow day, as she and her family played outside and enjoyed the Houston snow.

RELATED: Power restoration appears to improve for thousands of Houston-area customers

"I think it didn't get real until we lost power," she said. "We were like 'Ok, it's going to come back', but it never did."

By Friday morning, ERCOT, the Texas electric grid manager, was still under a level 3 alert and asked consumers to continue to conserve energy if they had power, though officials reported there were no added outages overnight Thursday.




According to poweroutage.us, more than 187,000 customers were still without electricity Friday morning in the state. The largest impacts were in east Texas counties, including Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties.

CenterPoint Energy reported just over 3,900 customers were still in the dark in the Houston area on Friday. Entergy reported just under 2,800 customers were without power.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that the remaining power outages were not due to a lack of generation like earlier in the week. Instead, the outages were because of other issues like downed lines.

"Every available repair truck has been dispatched to repair those downed power lines," said Abbott.
CenterPoint Energy officials said Thursday crews restored approximately 1.3 million customers in a 24-hour period.


Ellyse and her 7-year-old, Arian Lukas, have been taking this entire situation in stride, even helping her neighbors with burst pipes and more.

"(We're) just trying to do what we can and try to stay positive," she said. "I think if we're just frustrated about the situation, it's not going to turn the lights on."

MORE: Winter weather coverage from ABC13

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwinter stormpower outagedisasteru.s. & worldwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It was a mistake' - Ted Cruz tells ABC13 of Cancun trip
Some call for Cruz to resign after taking trip in weather crisis
Hard freeze continues this morning
Icy spots still remain on some Houston roads
Who pays for repairs if cold weather caused pipes to burst?
DA wants investigation into 'disturbing' winter deaths
Beyoncé and local non-profit stepping up to help Houstonians
Show More
Don't throw your food out! You can donate it to local animals
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
More TOP STORIES News