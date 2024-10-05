No one seriously hurt after driver crashes into HPD cruiser, parked car in Midtown, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said no one suffered serious injuries after a car driving the wrong way plowed into a Houston police cruiser and another vehicle near the Midtown area, according to officials.

Officials said the crash happened on Friday evening in the 2800 block of Smith and Tuam.

Police said the wrong-way driver in a white Jeep Compass struck the HPD officer, who was in the correct traffic lane. Officials said the officer tried to swerve to avoid them but couldn't.

The Houston Police Department officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.

The driver reportedly kept driving before crashing into another parked car. There was another person inside, who officials said was expected to be OK.

HPD said investigators are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.