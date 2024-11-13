The Woodlands Express updates schedule, brings back reverse commute options

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- The Woodlands Express Park and Ride on Nov. 11 announced a series of updates to its regular service schedule as well as bringing back a "reverse commute" schedule to meet the growing need for public transit.

What you need to know

According to a Nov. 11 news release from The Woodlands Township, the changes mainly involved departure and arrival time adjustments as well as adding stops along routes servicing the Research Forest and Sterling Ridge areas. The changes include:

Research Forest Route:

The 3:40 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. departures from downtown combined into a single departure at 3:45 p.m.

The 5:28 p.m. departure from the Texas Medical Center was adjusted to 5:35 p.m. to more accurately reflect run time.

The 6 p.m. departure from downtown Houston adjusted to 6:10 p.m. with a final arrival time to the Research Forest Park & Ride at 7:10 p.m.

Sterling Ridge Route:

An additional bus will be added with a 3:30 p.m. departure from downtown, arriving at the Sterling Ridge Park & Ride at 4:30 p.m.

Sawdust Routes:

Two additional stops will be made along the Energy Corridor route at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Fluor Corp.

What else?

The Woodlands Express is also bringing back its reverse commute schedule, which provides drop-offs along routes when The Woodlands Express returns to The Woodlands.

"The reverse commute service uses 'turn-around' buses that travel back and forth between The Woodlands and the service districts," the release states. "These buses start picking up passengers at the final stops of the regular routes, including park-and-ride locations, and take them back as a return trip."

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.