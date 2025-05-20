Woman's ex-boyfriend shot and killed while breaking into her home on Houston's northside, HPD says

A man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend while allegedly breaking into their home near Ella and West Gulf Bank, Houston police say

A man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend while allegedly breaking into their home near Ella and West Gulf Bank, Houston police say

A man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend while allegedly breaking into their home near Ella and West Gulf Bank, Houston police say

A man was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend while allegedly breaking into their home near Ella and West Gulf Bank, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators said a home break-in led to one suspect being killed and another leading police on a high-speed chase on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the series of events started just before 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Ella and West Gulf Bank.

A woman was with her boyfriend when she called the police, reporting that someone was trying to break into her home.

He told her to go hide in the closet, where she stayed on the phone with the police.

Investigators said two suspects kicked in the door, and the woman's boyfriend shot and killed one of them.

It turns out that the suspect who was shot was the woman's ex-boyfriend.

According to authorities, the other suspect took off in a gray Jeep, was spotted by a patrol unit, and led police on a high-speed chase.

The suspect went off road, into a bayou near Frick Road, and was arrested around 1 a.m.

Houston police said the chase reached 100 mph at some point, and a pistol was recovered from the suspect.

According to Lt. JP Horelica, the two people inside the house were not harmed.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

