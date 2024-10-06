Woman wants justice for sister who was fatally shot at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vanessa Flores wants justice for her sister, who police say was shot to death at an apartment complex in southwest Houston a month ago. The Houston Police Department is still looking for the gunman.

Now, her family is left with more questions than answers.

"What happened? 'Like, what's going on?' Let us know what happened. We really don't know what's going on," Flores asked.

According to HPD, on Sept. 4, Maria was found dead in a walkway at an apartment complex on Concourse Drive in southwest Houston.

Surveillance video shows her walking with who police are calling the "wanted suspect".

As every day goes by, Vanessa has the same question.

"Sometimes I just look at her pictures. I'm like, 'Why, why you?'" Flores said.

It's the memories of her sister she cherishes, and she even wears this shirt to honor Maria's life.

"Out of all of us, she was the bubbly one with the biggest heart. If the room was quiet, she would come out and make jokes, make people laugh," Flores said.

To move forward, she's leaning on her children, who shared a special bond with their Aunt Maria.

"My kids keep me strong. If it wasn't for my kids, I would be in a dark place. My kids keep on pushing me. Every day I think about her. Every day I'm crying for her. My kids keep on pushing on me. Every day I think about her, every day I'm crying for her," Flores said.

While she waits for answers, she has this message to the person who changed her family's life.

"I just want justice for her. I want the person that did it to her. If he did have a heart, to turn himself in. Do it. He messed up our life. We will never be the same because of him," she said.

