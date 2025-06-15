Woman found fatally stabbed in "aggressive" domestic situation near SW Houston restaurant, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found stabbed several times in what police described as an "aggressive" domestic situation in southwest Houston on Saturday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said they arrived at a restaurant in the 6900 block of Wilcrest around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was found with multiple stab wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Later, HPD the suspect reportedly called and offer to turn himself in. Officers said the suspect is in custody, but his name hasn't been released.

Officers did not elaborate on whether the woman and the suspect were dating or married.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911.

You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.