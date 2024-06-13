Woman shot as she slept when bullet flew through wall of townhome in Second Ward, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot while sleeping in the second story of a townhome in the Second Ward late Wednesday night, police said.

It happened in the 5200 block of Texas St. near Lenox just before midnight.

According to police, the woman and her husband were asleep in bed when they heard gunshots, and she realized she had been wounded in her backside.

She was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The couple looked outside, but didn't see anyone.

Police also looked around when they arrived, but couldn't determine where the stray bullet came from.

No one else was hurt.