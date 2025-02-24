Woman shot in attempted robbery at NW Houston Circle K, suspect armed on the run, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who shot a woman in an attempted robbery at a Circle K in northwest Houston.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries and was last known to be in surgery.

Houston police say the incident began when the victim and suspect walked into the Circle K convenience store at about the same time.

The woman pulled out a wad of cash while checking out at the register, and the suspect allegedly tried to take it.

According to police, the victim tried to pull away, and they got into a pushing match. Then, the suspect shot her.

According to authorities, despite being shot, she managed to fight back and fired at the suspect, but no one else was hit.

Investigators say he did not get away with any money.

HPD says they do not believe this guy is a major threat to the community at this time, but he is believed to be armed.

Authorities say he may have ties in the area and are hoping to get an identity of him soon.

The victim is in surgery, and authorities are waiting for her to get out so they can talk to her.

Preliminary information suggests the two are strangers, but investigators haven't ruled anything out.

