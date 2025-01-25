Woman killed, her husband and 3 children injured during head-on crash in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver asked if she could drive herself home after police say she caused a head-on crash on Galveston Island that killed a mother and badly injured her husband and three children. The Galveston Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Harborside Drive and 29th Street on Monday.

Investigators said 34-year-old Alexis Brittany Cisneros was driving a black BMW at a high rate of speed when she went into oncoming traffic, striking a white Toyota Tacoma with a family of five inside. Maria "Lupe" Martinez died at the scene. Her husband and their three children, ages 10, 13, and 22, were rushed to the UTMB Galveston emergency room. The oldest, Brittany, suffered a brain injury.

"The road to recovery for all of them is going to be long and arduous," said Isait Martinez, Martinez's nephew. Court records state Cisneros' blood alcohol content was .08, more than the legal limit.

She was unaware of the severity of the crash despite the mangled wreckage. Records state she asked EMS personnel "if she could get in her vehicle and drive home."

Cisneros was in a wheelchair when she appeared before a magistrate. Friday, she bonded out of the Galveston County jail on a $150,000 bond. "It's just heartbreaking that my family is still fighting here in the hospital, and she's been released," said Katy Garcia, the victim's niece. "

We just hope the justice system doesn't fail us. we want justice for my family and all the pain she caused." "They didn't deserve any of that. They're all good people," added Milton Nalosco, Brittany's boyfriend. Cisneros has been charged with intoxication, manslaughter, and intoxication assault.

She does not have an attorney of record.

The Martinez family was already heading to the hospital. Brittany works there and was set to report for a long shift ahead of the freeze. Her family, described as close-knit, was driving her to drop her off when the crash happened.

