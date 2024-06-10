Woman hospitalized, suspect detained after stabbing at apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department officers are investigating a stabbing that left a woman critical Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the stabbing took place at an apartment complex along De Soto Street and Antoine Drive.

Officers said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and that a suspect had been detained.

An investigation into how the incident unfolded is currently underway.

