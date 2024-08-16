Woman found dead in apartment in Houston's north side; person who may be suspect detained, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Houston's north side after a woman was found dead in an apartment, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said Thursday's scene is unfolding in the 300 block of Sunnyside. At about 6:30 p.m., HPD shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo of the scene.

According to HPD, the woman was found dead after what may have been a disturbance at the scene. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, and police said a person who may be the suspect has been detained.

Additional details on the scene were not immediately released.