Man shot, killed by wanted woman after allegedly assaulting METRO bus driver in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting after a woman allegedly opened fire on a man accused of attacking a METRO bus operator, according to officials.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive just before 9:30 a.m.

METRO officials said the situation started on board Bus 2110 when a man on the bus assaulted the driver after getting into an argument.

Officials said the man exited the bus and walked off before a woman, who was not involved in the initial altercation, reportedly followed the man and opened fire, hitting him.

HPD confirmed the man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The METRO driver sustained minor injuries and has since been removed from work operations for the day, according to METRO.

The woman involved has yet to be found, according to METRO officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

