Witnesses saw possible suspect run from SE Houston shooting scene, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man who was seen running through a southeast Houston apartment complex after a deadly shooting.

Houston police believe the shooting happened inside a vehicle outside apartments on Clearwood Drive near Almeda Genoa Road and the I-45 Gulf Freeway around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle. Witnesses told police they saw another person in the car get out and run away after the shooting.

Police haven't said what may have prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.