Bodies of 2 men recovered from small lake after apparent drowning in SE Houston, HPD says

The bodies of two men were recovered from a small lake in southeast Houston after an apparent drowning, according to Houston police.

The bodies of two men were recovered from a small lake in southeast Houston after an apparent drowning, according to Houston police.

The bodies of two men were recovered from a small lake in southeast Houston after an apparent drowning, according to Houston police.

The bodies of two men were recovered from a small lake in southeast Houston after an apparent drowning, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have died after an apparent drowning in southeast Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD posted on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Clear Lake officers responded to a small lake in the 9700 block of Windwater Drive sometime in the afternoon.

According to Lt. Crowson of HPD, someone walking along the shore discovered one of the bodies and notified the police.

The Houston Fire Department then responded to the body of water, which HPD described as a man-made lake, and found the second body.

Police described the victims as two Hispanic men. Their ages are unknown.

Officials said they believed the men may have been in the water since Sunday evening or Saturday.

RELATED: Galveston Island Beach Patrol warns of rip currents for Memorial Day swimmers

HPD is determining if the men lived at the apartment complex near the lake.

Police noted there were no signs of foul play.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.