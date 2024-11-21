Rodeo to release 2025 concert genre calendar today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Speculation is swirling around the musical variety that'll be on tap at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo next year.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to find that out.

At 10 a.m., the rodeo will release its genre calendar, just one highly-anticipated step leading up to the entertainer lineup.

The genre tells you what to expect when it comes to the types of music you'll hear at the concerts, which run the duration of the rodeo. In 2025, the rodeo is March 4-23.

The entertainer lineup, which drops Jan. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m., completes the calendar with who will perform each night.

The lack of answers isn't stopping would-be rodeo goers from guessing.

"Who do you want to see on the Star Stage?" the rodeo asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Replies ran the gamut: Drake, Chappell Roan, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Reba McEntire, and George Strait, to name a few.

That type of variety is what the rodeo has come to be known for.

Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Los Tigres Del Norte, Nickelback, and 50 Cent are all artists who've graced the rodeo stage.

In the past, the rodeo has opened and closed with a country music artist, but the nights in between have featured Latin, Norteño, hip-hop, rap, Christian, rock, pop, and EDM.

For the past three years, Houston favorite Bun B has dominated as a headliner with his Takeovers. The first was an H-Town Takeover in 2022. The following year was the Southern Takeover.

Earlier this year, Bun B completed the trilogy with his All-American Takeover.

Once the entertainer lineup is out in January, tickets will go on sale one week later.