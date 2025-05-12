Director Jon M. Chu addresses Britney Spears biopic casting rumors, gives 'Wicked 2' update

Who will play Britney Spears in Jon M. Chu's upcoming biopic? What the filmmaker is saying about the casting.

Who will play Britney Spears in Jon M. Chu's upcoming biopic? What the filmmaker is saying about the casting.

Who will play Britney Spears in Jon M. Chu's upcoming biopic? What the filmmaker is saying about the casting.

Who will play Britney Spears in Jon M. Chu's upcoming biopic? What the filmmaker is saying about the casting.

LOS ANGELES -- Director Jon M. Chu is booked and busy. With "Wicked: For Good" on the horizon and his new Britney Spears biopic in development, he had a lot to talk about at the 2025 Gold Gala.

Last year, "Wicked" took the world by storm. Adapted from the Broadway show, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" has a dedicated fanbase who know every lyric to every song, but in "Wicked: For Good," there may be some surprise numbers headed to the big screen.

"What new songs are you putting in 'Wicked 2?'" On The Red Carpet asked.

"Oh- I can't tell you that! You almost got me," Chu joked. "We have two new songs. They're great. Can't wait to share. Can't wait to share," he said.

Chu explained what it's like working with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, "Imagine getting texts from them at three in the morning, being so excited, voice messages of them crying or excited about a shot they thought about two years after we shot it. That's what it's like. They're truly the most beautiful people, and I love them so much. They're my sisters."

When it comes to his latest project, a new Britney Spears biopic, Chu wanted to clear up some rumors.

"We definitely haven't started to cast people, so, let's kill that rumor from now on. We haven't even been talking to anybody. Zero, because we've got to get the story down. We're working on that now, and I'm very excited about it. We want to tell a great story," he told the Associated Press.

Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on socials for more updates.