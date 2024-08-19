White House correspondent highlights what to expect at the DNC this week: 'A whole new energy'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago. It comes less than a month after Vice President Kamala Harris lifted the party's election hopes. President Joe Biden announced he would not run in July, and the party quickly solidified around Harris.

The event is slated to begin with Biden passing the torch to Harris. She will become the first Black woman to become a major party nominee. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 presidential nominee and former Secretary of State, is also scheduled to speak on opening night.

Former President Barack Obama will headline Tuesday's festivities. Harris' newly minted vice-presidential pick, Tim Walz, will be the main attraction on Wednesday. Harris will take center stage on Thursday.

According to CNN, Beyoncé and possibly Taylor Swift could also bring some star power.

President Joe Biden's prime-time speech in Chicago will mark a bittersweet moment for his legacy and for the party.

Throughout the week, Harris and Walz will try to sell their "joyous" politics to the undecided or disengaged voters.

The Independent's White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg joined Eyewitness News and said he expects the Democrats to lay out the contrast between their plan for America and Trump's, particularly when it comes to topics like abortion and Project 2025.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies are planning to counter-program the event. His Chicago hotel will become the epicenter of the Republican world as his allies lead the GOP's efforts to counter-program the convention.

Each night, the Trump campaign will mirror what's being addressed at the DNC. Monday's theme is "Make America Wealthy Again."

The former president will visit New York, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Reno, and Detroit this week.

