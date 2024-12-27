City of Houston opens 22 Christmas tree recycling locations

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the holiday season comes to a close, you might be wondering what's the most sustainable way to say goodbye to your beloved Christmas tree. A city program has your solution.
The city of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department has opened 22 residential tree drop-off recycling locations throughout the area. Locals can take their live trees to one of these centers across the city, where they will be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials.
This tree recycling program, which runs Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, through Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, is part of the city of Houston for the 34th annual tree mulching event.
