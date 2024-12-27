City of Houston opens 22 Christmas tree recycling locations

If you're ready to recycle your Christmas tree, the City of Houston has opened 22 residential locations where you can drop it off.

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the holiday season comes to a close, you might be wondering what's the most sustainable way to say goodbye to your beloved Christmas tree. A city program has your solution.

The city of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department has opened 22 residential tree drop-off recycling locations throughout the area. Locals can take their live trees to one of these centers across the city, where they will be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials.

This tree recycling program, which runs Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, through Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, is part of the city of Houston for the 34th annual tree mulching event.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.