Action 13: Repairs underway after viewer calls ABC13 about damaged street in Museum District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a damaged road is now being repaired after a Houston resident reached out to ABC13 for help in the 1600 block of Wheeler in the Museum District.

Daniel Walter said a section of broken concrete that stretches across the entire street has led to flat tires, damaged cars, and more for "about a week."

"I have a balcony, and you can sit outside and hear people running over it," he said. "You hear tires popping throughout the day, unfortunately."

Another resident of the area said one of her hubcaps fell victim to the now-uneven street.

"I didn't realize it was that deep," Toyin Adewole said of the first time she drove over the damaged area.

Three large barrels were placed along the concrete to warn approaching drivers, but according to Walter, they weren't placed there by any official entity.

"I think a homeowner put this one there," he said, pointing at one of the barrels. "I put the other two up just to warn people."

So, who is responsible for fixing the damage?

The City of Houston told ABC13 that the broken concrete is the result of a project connecting a new development to city water lines.

They said the work was done by the developer, not the city.

According to a spokesperson from the city's public works department, the permit they acquired to do the work requires them to restore the track to its original condition.

Work to restore the street began on Thursday afternoon following ABC13's initial report on the damage that aired at 3 p.m.

