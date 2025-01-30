West Houston man charged after shooting neighbor he mistakenly believed was trespassing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A West Houston man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he shot at one of his neighbors in the Briarwood subdivision.

Police say Brandon Bernard opened fire at the victim Monday as he walked on a public easement alongside Bernard's house on Avenida Vaquero Street.

Officers noted that there was no sidewalk along that stretch of the street, and the easement was the only way the victim could have avoided walking in the street.

The victim told police Bernard came out of his house holding a gun and told him to get off his property "or he would be shot in the (expletive)."

As the victim continued to walk, he said he heard a gunshot and ran home to call police.

Police say Bernard told them he was working on his water meter when he saw the victim walking on his lawn.

He said when the victim wouldn't get off the lawn, he fired a warning shot into the ground.

Bernard posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail. As a condition of his bond, he's not allowed to possess a firearm.

Bernard did not return a message seeking comment.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.