This Week in Texas: The latest updates as 2024 presidential election sees new presumptive nominee

Earth-shattering political news is the topic on ABC13's This Week in Texas.

President Biden is out, and Vice President Kamala Harris is in as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Eyewitness News political reporter Tob Abrahams talks with the United States' largest teacher's union-which endorsed Harris at it recent convention in Houston.

We talk with Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the latest political developments. Houston Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher also weighs in.

Our panel of political insiders discusses the life and legacy of longtime congresswoman US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee as Houston is slated to start a week of remembrance in her honor.

