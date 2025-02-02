This Week in Texas: Border policy changes and the state's financial future

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, immigration and the border are front and center.

Is Texas now in lockstep with the White House after a change in administration?

"We will be working with President Trump to secure the border fast because it can be done," Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said.

What does it mean for undocumented immigrants living in southeast Texas?

ABC13 discusses the drastic policy shift with our political insiders, who share their two cents about the state's budget.

Lastly, Texas' top accountant, Comptroller Glenn Hegar, provides insight into the state's coffers.

It's a new month and a new episode of This Week in Texas.

