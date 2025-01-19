This Week in Texas: In Austin for start of legislative session

The 89th Texas Legislative Session has convened in Austin, Texas, for 2025. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are expected to address topics ranging from sports betting to school funding.

The House elected a new speaker, Republican Dustin Burrows. He defeated his own party's choice by securing a bipartisan coalition.

Will he be able to pull in Republicans and Democrats to address Texas' needs in 140 days?

On an all-new installment of the political program This Week in Texas, ABC13 speaks with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on the new session. Plus, we sit down with lawmakers on both sides and in both houses.

