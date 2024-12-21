This Week in Texas: ABC13 sits down with Houston Mayor John Whitmire on his first year in office

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation with Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Eyewitness News talks infrastructure, crime, finances, and plans for his second year in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation with Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Eyewitness News talks infrastructure, crime, finances, and plans for his second year in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation with Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Eyewitness News talks infrastructure, crime, finances, and plans for his second year in office.

In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation with Houston Mayor John Whitmire. Eyewitness News talks infrastructure, crime, finances, and plans for his second year in office.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down for a lengthy conversation with Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

ABC13 talks infrastructure, crime, finances, and plans for his second year in office. The longtime legislator talks about the differences in governing the country's fourth largest city versus serving as a state senator.

Also, we talk about ongoing city issues with District C councilmember Abbie Kamin. She talks about shovel-ready projects, gun safety, and domestic violence.

And our political insiders point to the biggest political stories of 2024.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.